First Eclectic ‘Trade Days’ of the Year Kicks Off

by Samantha Williams

Saturday, March 14th was the first Trade Days event of 2020, and Coronavirus did not stop vendors from setting up and people coming out.

It’s held the second Saturday of every month in the parking lot beside Eclectic Town Hall from 8 am – 1 pm.

According to the Eclectic Trade Days Facebook page, due to the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus, the April’s Trade Days will be canceled for April 4th.