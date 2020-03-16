Island Delight and Caribbean Restaurant Owners Indicted on Drug, Gun Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Friday, March 13, Richard Herbert Smith and Mellissa Stacy Ann Smith, of Wetumpka, were arrested and indicted by a federal grand jury. Mellissa Smith is listed as the owner of the Island Delight Caribbean Restaurant in Montgomery.

The indictment charges Richard Smith with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and money laundering. Mellissa Smith was indicted on one count of money laundering.

If convicted of all charges, Richard Smith faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, whereas Mellissa Smith is facing up to 20 years.

An indictment merely alleges that crimes have been committed. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Mellissa Smith was released after her court appearance on Friday. Richard Smith is being held in the custody of the United States Marshal Service pending a detention hearing this week.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Montgomery Police Department, with assistance from the Prattville Police Department and the Alabama National Guard Counterdrug program. Assistant United States Attorney Curtis Ivy is prosecuting the case.

The indictment can be found here.