McDonalds to Close Seating Areas, Play Areas in Response to Coronavirus
McDonald’s has announced that after today, its company-owned restaurants will close seating areas, self-serve beverage fountains, kiosks and PlayPlaces at all of its U.S. locations. This is in response to the coronavirus.
While these changes are only mandatory at company-owned restaurants, McDonald’s is asking its franchise owners to follow the same rules.
McDonald’s will shift its focus to serving customers through drive-thrus and delivery.
It will also take to-go orders inside restaurants. The company says that will allow customers without access to a drive-thru or who can’t use delivery to continue to have access to McDonald’s.