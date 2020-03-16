McDonalds to Close Seating Areas, Play Areas in Response to Coronavirus

by Alabama News Network Staff

McDonald’s has announced that after today, its company-owned restaurants will close seating areas, self-serve beverage fountains, kiosks and PlayPlaces at all of its U.S. locations. This is in response to the coronavirus.

While these changes are only mandatory at company-owned restaurants, McDonald’s is asking its franchise owners to follow the same rules.

McDonald’s will shift its focus to serving customers through drive-thrus and delivery.

It will also take to-go orders inside restaurants. The company says that will allow customers without access to a drive-thru or who can’t use delivery to continue to have access to McDonald’s.