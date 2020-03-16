MPD Announces Changes to Traffic Pattern at E. South Blvd. and Marti Lane Intersection Due to Coronavirus Care Center

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is advising the public on a change in the traffic pattern at the intersection of the E. South Blvd. and Marti Lane.

Due to the implementation of the Coronavirus testing clinic located at 2936 Marti Lane, the following changes will be made to the traffic patterns at that location. Motorists responding to the testing location are asked to turn right onto Marti Lane from the E. South Blvd. and exit by turning right off Marti Lane to re-enter the E. South Blvd. The median on the E. South Blvd. to turn into Marti Lane will be closed to traffic.

Those who are responding to the testing site are asked to keep all occupants of their vehicles in the vehicle at all times.

Motorists should avoid blocking the driveways of residences while waiting to enter the testing area and additional police personnel will be present to assist in traffic control. This change in traffic pattern will continue until further notice.