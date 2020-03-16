MPS Child Nutrition Program Designates 13 Locations to Feed Children During Coronavirus School Closure

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Public Schools Child Nutrition Program has designated 13 schools located throughout Montgomery County as locations where both breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup starting Monday, March 23.

The schools will be open 7 to 9 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m to 1 p.m. for lunch. The meals will be available for anyone 18 and under regardless of what school they attend. No paperwork is required. Children must be present in order for the meals to be provided.

The meals will be solely for pickup and will not be consumed on-site. MPS encourages parents to be proactive in reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 by not congregating at school sites and practicing social distancing once meals have been distributed.

The schools where meals will be available are listed below. This list will also be available on the MPS website, EngageEducateInspire.org, under “Important Notices.”

Bellingrath Middle

Brewbaker Middle

Booker T. Washington Magnet High

Johnnie Carr Middle

Chisholm Elementary