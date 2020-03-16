Officials Urging People to Avoid Gatherings of More Than 50 People

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health is urging people to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people, unless they can maintain a 6-foot distance between others. The advice follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Alabama’s governor is giving state agencies permission to allow their employees to work from home. Gov. Kay Ivey said on Twitter Sunday that employees should plan to return to regular work schedules on April 6.

Alabama now has 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Sunday night, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

