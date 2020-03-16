Prattville Issues Coronavirus Action Plan

by Alabama News Network Staff

The city of Prattville has issued an action plan to protect against the spread of the coronavirus:

Public access to city offices will be limited. Use online services, www.prattvilleal.gov, or phone services, 334.595.0100.

Public Meetings Update:

o City Council Meeting March 17: On schedule for 6:00 pm. (limited public access)

o Planning Commission Meeting March 19: Postponed until further notice.

o Historic Preservation Commission March 26: Postponed until further notice.

The Gillespie Center is currently closed, but lunch will continue to be served Monday- Friday from 11:00 am-12:00 pm. Meals will be packaged to go for collection at the side door of the Gillespie Center. Please let Kris at 334.595.0842 know in advance if you still need this service. The Meals on Wheels Program will continue with current operations.

Municipal Court access on the Chestnut Street side of City Hall or by phone, 334.595.0450. Municipal Court dates have been postponed to the following:

o March 18th Trial Day: Rescheduled to April 22nd

o April 1st Plea Day: Rescheduled to April 29th

o April 15th Trial Day: Rescheduled to May 27th

The Finance Department is currently waiving yard sale permits during this emergency declaration. We will not collect payments nor have a list of yard sales until further notice. Yard sales, however, may continue. All sales tax and business license payments may be made at the Finance Department in City Hall or mailed to:

o P.O. Box 680190 Prattville, AL 36068 If you have any questions, please call the Finance Department, 334.595.0150.

All City of Prattville Parks and Recreation classes, sporting activities (practices and games), and cultural arts programs are postponed until further notice. Any updates, according to future activities/events, will be provided through all media outlets. For direct questions, please call 334.595.0800.

The Autauga Prattville Public Library is closed to the public through April 3rd. No fines will be charged for any books and other materials at this time. Please visit, www.appl.info, for more information.

Please continue to follow the CDC Guidelines, and if you or someone you know has COVID-19 symptoms, please call 1.888.264.2256. Baptist Health Coronavirus Care Clinic is available by appointment only at 334.747.0150.

“We will continue to monitor this situation and update our citizens and partners of Prattville as we move forward. We will conqueror the COVID-19 uncharted waters together, and Prattville will be stronger from this experience. As your Mayor, call me if you need me at 334.391.3948 and Be Informed, Be Prepared, and Be Safe,” said Mayor Bill Gillespie, Jr.

Please stay connected through social media and the City of Prattville website for the most up to date information regarding the City of Prattville http://prattvilleal.gov/news/covid-19-information- updates.html.

— Information from City of Prattville