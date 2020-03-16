Three Suspects Charged in Shooting Death of Camden Teen

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Three people are behind bars in Wilcox County — charged in the shooting death of a Camden teenager.

A quiet Sunday afternoon at West Gate Ballpark in Camden was interrupted by what police are calling — a shootout.

Camden Assistant Police Chief Keldric Powell says the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

“We have three suspects in custody right now pending charges from SBI,” said Powell.

Seventeen year old JaMichael McCaskey — 20 year old Markerrious Reason — and 23 year old Johnny Neal — have all been arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, Wilcox Co. D. A. Michael Jackson says the incident seems to have been gang-related.

“It was some gang activity. Situation erupted where it was a lot of gunfire,” said Jackson.

“It started off with one person being arrested. But then after further investigation — multiple people have been arrested. They’ve been charged with murder.

It’s the first murder in Camden this year.

“You know its just a terrible tragedy,” said Mayor Philip Creswell.

“We hate that it happened. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families.

Call Camden Police if you have information about the case — at (334) 682-4861.

Or call the Wilcox Co. Sheriff’s Department at (334) 682- 9115.