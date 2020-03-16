Well-Above Average Temps and Isolated Showers

by Ryan Stinnett

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: A meandering frontal boundary will continue to be the main player in our weather for much of the week ahead. At times, waves of energy will track long the front and enhance our rain chances at times. South of the front, temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, while north of the front more 60s and perhaps some 50s in North Alabama. Once again, temperatures and rain chances will depend on the location of the boundary each day. The rain gear will be needed at times, and we could deal with storms at times as well, but no strong storms or severe weather are expected these days. Also, rainfall totals will be less than an one-half inch for much of the area.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: A low pressure moving through the Midwest will swing a cold front into the state by the end of the week. For now, it looks like this will happen late Friday night and into Saturday. On Friday, we warm well into the 80s ahead of the front, which will lead to increasing instability and the threat of storms. Still a lot to watch with this system, as it could pose a severe weather threat, but still too early to know any specifics, just something to note as we head towards the end of the week with storms expected.

Enjoy the warmth!

Ryan