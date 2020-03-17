ADPH: New Coronavirus Guidelines for Hardest Hit Area of State

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH ) has issued updated guidelines to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

For Jefferson and surrounding counties –Tuscaloosa, Walker, Blount, St. Clair and Shelby — ADPH recommends against gatherings of 25 persons or more where a six-foot distance cannot be maintained.

Restaurants, bars, breweries and Category 3 food service establishments in those counties are being asked to stop on-premises consumption of food or drink for one week.

This order will be reevaluated at the end of one week.

Jefferson County, where Birmingham is located, has had the most coronavirus cases in the state. It is the most populous county in the state.

ADPH is also strongly encouraging other counties across the state to adhere to these same guidelines.

“Alabamians living in Jefferson County and its surrounding counties are currently the most vulnerable to contracting the Coronavirus,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement. “I ask that Alabamians who live in these counties adhere to these regulations and would urge the rest of our state to do so as well, in order to mitigate the impact of the virus.”

“We need to do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of Alabamians and stop the spread of coronavirus.,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “The measures that have been taken in Jefferson County are an important step. We are taking similar actions in the surrounding counties and encouraging all counties throughout the state to follow suit.”