Alabama ABC Board Closing Some Stores Due to Coronavirus

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will be temporarily closing some ABC stores statewide as a way to protect customers and employees from the coronavirus.

Stores that are scheduled to close will be closing at the end of business Tuesday, March 17.

Workers at those stores will be temporarily re-assigned to stores that remain open in their area. All ABC stores that remain open will only operate from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wholesale-only stores will remain open during their usual hours.

Here are some other changes at ABC stores:

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, there will be a limit of five customers inside a store at one time. Customers will not be allowed to pull their own product. Workers will ask customers for their order, retrieve the product and bring the item to the counter for check out. Customers are asked to pay with a credit card, if possible. If cash must be used, customers should place their money on the counter and workers will return their change in the same way. Employees will be required to wear gloves. Masks are optional.

Here is a list of stores in our area that will be temporarily closing:

Montgomery:

3012 McGehee Road

2690 Zelda Road

3801-A Day Street

461-I North Eastern Bypass

7949 Vaughn Road

3620 Wetumpka Highway

Pike Road:

9563 Vaughn Road

Prattville:

1789 Highway 14 East

Millbrook:

3569 Highway 14

Union Springs:

138 N. Prairie Street

Hayneville:

110 Commerce Street South

Linden:

505 South Main Street

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board operates around 250 stores statewide that sell the majority of liquor purchased in Alabama.

The ABC Board controls alcoholic beverages in the state through distribution, licensing and enforcement. The ABC Board also licenses commercial firms to sell alcoholic beverages.

The ABC Board also conducts audits, collects taxes and disburses revenue from those taxes and disburses revenue from the ABC stores. Recipients of these funds include the Department of Mental Health, Special Education Trust Fund, Department of Human Resources and the State General Fund.