Alabama’s First Coronavirus Patient Released from Montgomery Hospital

by Alabama News Network Staff

Baptist Health confirms Montgomery’s first coronavirus patient has been released from the hospital and is doing well. No other information about the person’s condition is being released.

We do know that the person is a civilian employee who works at Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base. The person had returned home from traveling to Illinois and reported not feeling well upon return.

The person’s case was the first confirmed case recorded in Alabama. The case was announced last Friday, March 13.

The base remains in Health Protection Condition Alpha, or HPCON A. Protection measure guidance for HPCON A includes health alert; communicating risks and symptoms; reviewing plans; verifying preparation, training, stocks, posture, preparation, diagnose, isolate; and reporting new cases.