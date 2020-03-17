All Career Center Locations Will Close to the Public; Services Still Available by Phone or Email

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Tuesday that beginning Wednesday, March 18, all of Alabama’s 51 Career Centers will close to the public in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This closure will be in effect until further notice.

Alabamians in need of Career Center services will still be able to receive them via telephone calls with their local staff, or through email correspondence.

Additionally, job search services and many other resources are available for self-service at www.joblink.alabama.gov, Alabama’s free online jobs database.

“We are taking this action in order to protect our employees and limit exposure to our customers,” said Washington. “We will continue to provide services to our jobseekers and employers in the best way we can.”

Please note that Career Centers are NOT “unemployment offices.” There are no “unemployment offices” in Alabama. The only ways to file an unemployment compensation claim are by calling 1-866-234-5382 or by visiting www.labor.alabama.gov. Online filing is strongly encouraged.

A listing of all Career Centers and their contact information is available at www.labor.alabama.gov or at www.joblink.alabama.gov/ada/r/ contact.

The ADOL Central Office in Montgomery will also be closed to the public until further notice.