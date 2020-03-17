Baptist Health Releases First-Day Stats from Coronavirus Care Clinic

by Alabama News Network Staff

Baptist Health has reported to Alabama News Network’s Andrew James the first numbers from its Coronavirus Care Clinic.

During the clinic’s first day of operation yesterday, it received 680 calls. Those calls led to 65 patient visits and 20 swab tests performed.

Those samples will be sent for testing, which is expected to take 24-72 hours.

If you have coronavirus symptoms, you can call Baptist Health at (334) 747-0150 for more information. The clinic is located in Montgomery.