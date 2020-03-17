Baptist Health Updates Coronavirus Visitation Policy

by Alabama News Network Staff

In an effort to protect patients, team members, and the local community during the immediate season of COVID-19 activity in the United States, Baptist Health is further streamlining hospital visitor policies.

Effective immediately and until further notice, the following updates apply at all Baptist Health hospitals [Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Crossbridge :

Per CDC recommendations, Baptist Health highly encourages the use of alternative options for patient and visitor interactions such as video-calls, video-messaging, and other communication applications via cell phones, laptops, or tablets.

Visiting hours will now be from 7a.m. to 7p.m. All visitors need to be prepared for a screening before they will be allowed hospital access.

• A visitor screening will include the following:

o Temperature check

o Questions about medical and travel history

• Visitors who do not pass the screening will be given appropriate next steps.

COVID-19 patient specific restrictions:

• Adult patients being tested or who have tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to receive visitors.

• Pediatric patients who are being tested or who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to have one consistent visitor on a case-by-case basis.

Policies for ALL patients:

• No visitors will be allowed in the following areas:

o All Intensive Care Units (ICUs)

o All Isolation Areas

o Emergency Room patient treatment areas and triage zones

• The following visitors are not allowed in patient rooms at this time:

o Delivery personnel

o Doulas

o Members of clergy

o Photographers

• Visitors will be restricted if the visitor:

o Exhibits any flu-like signs or symptoms (fever, coughing, shortness of breath, or other respiratory issues)

o Has traveled to COVID-19 high-risk areas as defined by the CDC

o Has spent time with someone who has traveled to COVID-19 high-risk areas as defined by the CDC and is symptomatic

o Has been exposed to COVID-19 or someone diagnosed with COVID-19

Outpatient surgery policy restrictions:

• Outpatient surgery patients will be limited to one consistent visitor.

• In compliance with social distancing recommendations and to further limit crowds of

people:

o All outpatient surgery visitors will be asked to wait in their car or outside.

o Hospital staff will relay updates regarding the surgery patient via phone.

All other patients not identified above are allowed the following:

• One consistent visitor for their hospital stay.

• One visitor will be allowed in the Emergency Room waiting area per patient.

• One visitor per patient will be permitted into the Labor & Delivery hospital unit.

Visitors must meet the below criteria:

o Age 19 or older

o No travel by plane or cruise in the past 14 days