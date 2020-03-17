City of Troy Announces Closures
The city of Troy has announced several coronavirus-related closures.
City Hall will remain open, but residents are urged to use online or phone services first.
- Pay utility bills online at www.troyal.gov
- Pay over the phone using an automated system (866) 236-8031
- Pay over the phone by calling 311 or (334) 566-0177
- Use the drive-through service
- Place check or money order in the drop box
Changes in service can be completed online at www.troyal.gov/utilities
Troy Parks and Recreation has closed all facilities and suspended all programs until April 6. Offices are open from 8AM-5PM Monday through Friday. Batting cages at Troy Sportsplex are closed.
Murphree Park, Miracle League Playground, Academy St. Playground and Walking Trail are open.
Colley Senior Complex – closed
Troy Nutrition Center – closed. Meal pickup and home-delivered meals will continue.
Pike County Lake – open
Troy Public Library – No after-school tutoring or Lap-Sit-Read. Patron service is limited to one hour per day until April 6. Inter-Library loan service suspended.