City of Troy Announces Closures

by Alabama News Network Staff

The city of Troy has announced several coronavirus-related closures.

City Hall will remain open, but residents are urged to use online or phone services first.

Pay utility bills online at www.troyal.gov

Pay over the phone using an automated system (866) 236-8031

Pay over the phone by calling 311 or (334) 566-0177

Use the drive-through service

Place check or money order in the drop box

Changes in service can be completed online at www.troyal.gov/utilities

Troy Parks and Recreation has closed all facilities and suspended all programs until April 6. Offices are open from 8AM-5PM Monday through Friday. Batting cages at Troy Sportsplex are closed.

Murphree Park, Miracle League Playground, Academy St. Playground and Walking Trail are open.

Colley Senior Complex – closed

Troy Nutrition Center – closed. Meal pickup and home-delivered meals will continue.

Pike County Lake – open

Troy Public Library – No after-school tutoring or Lap-Sit-Read. Patron service is limited to one hour per day until April 6. Inter-Library loan service suspended.