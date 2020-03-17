Congresswoman Terri Sewell Gives Federal Coronavirus Update

by Justin Walker

Congresswoman Terri Sewell joined state health and emergency officials Tuesday to talk about the latest in Washington, regarding the Coronavirus.

“We wanted to make sure that the stakeholders in Alabama understood what resources are available from Washington,” Sewell said.

Sewell said it was important for residents to continue following guidelines from the ADPH and other agencies- to slow down the spread of the disease.

“We have to stay prepared, we must be prudent, we must be persistent,” Sewell said.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris joined Sewell, going over the guidelines put in place for Jefferson and surrounding counties. Jefferson is one area where Coronavirus case numbers in the state are increasing.

“It’s a great time to not be out in public although we certainly understand that people need to buy food or go to the pharmacy or they may need to seek medical care,” Harris said.

Sewell also spoke about a recently passed emergency spending bill for Coronavirus preparedness.

It provided $8 billion to federal agencies. Alabama received $8 million for Coronavirus prevention and research.

“Likewise, that money went to finding a cure, a vaccine for this disease, so it’s really more for preparedness both state wide and among our federal agencies,” Sewell said.

Another bill Sewell says is currently making its way through U.S. Congress is called the “Families First Coronavirus Response Act. She says it will help by providing free testing for anyone, regardless of insurance.

“It would also provide paid sick leave- a certain amount of paid sick leave for employers who employ 500 and under,” Sewell said. “It also provides for expansion of unemployment benefits so that people who are furloughed or laid off can access to unemployment benefits.”

The bill passed the U.S. House over the weekend, and is currently in the U.S Senate..

If passed, it will go President Trump’s desk for signature.