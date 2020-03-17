Coronavirus Testing Center Opens in Demopolis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A COVID-19 drive-thru testing center is now open in the city of Demopolis at Whitfield Regional Hospital.

“Our sole purpose here is provide exceptional care to the citizens of Marengo County and the surrounding region,” said Whitfield CEO Doug Brewer.

Hospital officials and community leaders announced the opening at a press conference Tuesday morning.

The testing process is quick and easy.

First, a patient drives up — and gets swabbed. Then the swab is quickly packaged — and refrigerated. After that, it’s sent off to the lab.

Patients need a doctor’s order in order to be tested at the center.

“So if you do have high fever, sinus, allergy, drainage, cough, sore throat — if you concerned about it, you need to go see a physician,” said Dr. Ronnie Chu.

The new testing center is open seven days a week — from nine in the morning — until one in the afternoon.