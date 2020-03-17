Dollar General Creating Time for Seniors to Shop

by Alabama News Network Staff

Starting today, Dollar General is devoting part of its shopping day for seniors to shop. Health experts have said that seniors are at risk of serious complications due to coronavirus.

Dollar General will dedicate the first hour of the day to senior shoppers. The company says it wants to provide these at-risk customers with the chance to purchase items they need to avoid the more crowded times of day.

The company plans to close one hour earlier each day for cleaning and re-stocking. Opening hours will remain the same. Normal operating hours by individual store locations are available here.