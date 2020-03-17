Elmore County: What You Need to Know to Get Tested for COVID-19

by Samantha Williams

In Elmore County, officials discussed how they’re working to limit the spread of the Coronavirus of there.

Mike Bruce with the Alabama Department of Public Health explained what people who want to get tested in Elmore County need to know. They say first, call the Alabama Department of Health or Elmore Community Hospital. You can reach ADPH at 888-264-2256 and the hospital at 334-514-3713.

When you call, officials determine if you have symptoms to be tested for the virus. Then… if recommended you get tested, an appointment will be scheduled for you. Tests are administered at a testing site tent behind Elmore County Community Hospital. ADPH officials say test results are ready between 24 to 72 hours.

Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis explained keeping a line of communication, especially with business owners, is what he’s doing to try and keep people calm during this pandemic: “We can get through this, but it’s just going to take a little time to find out where we are. Once we find out where we are, then we can determine where we’re going. That’s basically what we’re about right now,. We will still stay out there. Some of the hard decisions we have made have been closing the library, closing the museum, closing all sports activities.”

You do not have to live in Elmore County to get tested there.

Bruce with the Alabama Department of Public Health says 37 people have been tested in Elmore county so far. They are still waiting on those results.

Follow Elmore county’s commission and EMA pages on social media to stay up to date.

