Jackson Hospital Visitation Policies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Jackson Hospital in Montgomery has released revised visitation policies in the wake of the coronavirus.

Visitor Restrictions are limited to one person per patient. There will be no swapping out this visiting privilege to multiple visitors throughout the patient’s hospital stay. The person must meet the below criteria:

Over the age of 18

Has not traveled on a plane or been on a cruise in the past 14 days

Does not have any symptoms of illness, including fever or cough, and has not taken fever-reducing medication

Additional Restrictions are as follows:

One visitor per patient at a time

Only one visitor will be allowed to stay overnight per patient.

Only one visitor will be allowed in the Emergency Room waiting area per patient

One visitor per patient will be permitted into the Labor & Delivery hospital unit.

No Visitations to the following restricted hospital areas:

All Intensive Care Units (CCU, SCC, OR CVICU)

All Isolation Areas

Triage and patient area of the Emergency Room

Clergy are not permitted in patient rooms

Delivery personnel are not permitted in patient rooms

Visitors must enter through the Main Lobby and will be screened before allowed entry into the hospital. Visitation is from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What to Expect During Screening:

Temperature check

Review of symptoms

Questions regarding travel history

Visitors who don’t pass the screening will be asked to not visit until all symptoms are resolved.

What should you do if you think you have contracted COVID-19?

If you have recently traveled to any geographic area of concern or were in contact with someone with COVID-19 and you are experiencing a fever over 100.4 degrees, cough or have difficulty breathing, follow these steps:

Call 1-888-264-2256 to find out where to go for testing.

Tell them about recent travel and close contacts (such as people in your household), who are ill.

If you don’t need to see a doctor, keep your distance from others.

Wear a mask and cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing.

Masks will not prevent you from getting the virus, but they can help prevent the spread of the illness because they stop big droplets from sneezes and coughs from becoming airborne or contaminating surfaces.

Call first for anything – Please don’t just show up at your doctor’s office or hospital without calling first (unless it’s an emergency).

Like other hospitals nationally, Jackson Hospital is making changes daily in response to the COVID-19. We have begun screening all visitors COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) prior to entry into Jackson Hospital.

— Information from Jackson Hospital