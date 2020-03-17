Job Interviews to Go Ahead at Store Chain That’s Rebranding in Alexander City

by Alabama News Network Staff

A store chain that is rebranding its stores in Alabama says it will go ahead with job interviews on Wednesday as the state responds to coronavirus.

Stage Stores, Inc. is in the process of converting its existing Goody’s store chain to the Gordmans brand.

Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the company will perform job interviews at its Alexander City location at 981 Market Place as well as at stores in Arab and Gardendale. The company says large groups of people should not congregate at the stores because of coronavirus restrictions on social distancing.

The stores are expected to reopen under the Gordmans name in June.

Stage Stores, Inc. has previously announced it is converting many of its Goody’s and other department store nameplates to Gordmans this year, an off-price retailer offering name brand apparel, home décor and other merchandise.

Stage Stores, Inc. has properties under the store names Bealls, Goody’s, Peebles, Stage, Palais Royal and Gordmans.

Stage has shortened store hours at all its store nameplates, out of an abundance of precaution.