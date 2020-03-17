Macon County to Start Testing for Coronavirus Soon

by Alabama News Network Staff

Macon County is expecting its first shipment of COVID-19 test supplies within the next 3 days.

During the next Macon County Healthcare Authority (MCHA) board meeting, a briefing will be conducted by Dr. Deanah Maxwell to inform public health officials concerning the number of tests that will be available and the logistics for testing.

MCHA board chairwoman, Bernice Frazier says, ““We have been waiting for this news and now that we are poised to receive the testing supplies, we will soon know whether people in our community have been affected by this disease. Having the facts is critical and will dictate how public health officials communicate with the general public.”

The COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 4:00pm at the Tuskegee Medical Surgical Center, 301 Wright Street, Tuskegee 36083.

While Macon County public health officials are resolving key questions related to COVID-19, public inquiries concerning COVID-19 should be directed to the Alabama Department of Public Health at 1-888-264-2256.