Man and Woman Shot as Result of Domestic Dispute

On Monday, March 16, around 11:52 pm, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5800 block of Eagle Circle after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, an adult male and adult female were located who had sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Initial indication is that this shooting was the result of a domestic altercation.

A suspect, Walter June II, was taken into custody on scene, charged with Domestic Violence 2nd Degree (Assault 2nd Degree) and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.