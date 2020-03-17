Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Reschedules, Cancels Events Through May 15
The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce is rescheduling or canceling events through May 15 due to the coronavirus. In addition, chamber facilities will be closed until March 30 to allow staff to work remotely.
Larger chamber gatherings and events have been either postponed or cancelled include:
- March 24 – Conversation: The Power of Leadership with Susan Taylor –POSTPONED, Date TBD
- March 25 – TechMGM Forum – Tech@Nite – POSTPONED, Date TBD
- March 26 – Business After Hours at Providence Partners – RESCHEDULED, August 20, 2020
- March Board of Directors Meeting – CANCELED
- March 31 – Tourism Social – CANCELED
- March 31 – Small Business Briefcase: Retain, Recruit & Incentivize – POSTPONED, Date TBD
- April 2 – Chamber Golf Classic – RESCHEDULED, October 8, 2020
- April 3 – First Friday Social Builder & Social Hour – POSTPONED, Date TBD
- April 7 – Eggs & Issues with Congressman Mike Rogers – POSTPONED, Date TBD
- April 8 – 60 Minute Coffee at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club – POSTPONED, Date TBD
- April 14 – Chamber Orientation – CANCELED
- April 18-19 – Maxwell AFB Air Show – CANCELED
- April 21 – Small Business Bootcamp – POSTPONED, Date TBD
- April 22 – Conversations & Connections – POSTPONED, Date TBD
- April 23 – Business After Hours at the Montgomery Biscuits – POSTPONED, Date TBD
- April 28 – Tourism Meet Up – CANCELED
- April Board of Directors Meeting – CANCELED
- May 1 – Military Night at the Biscuits – POSTPONED, Date TBD
- May 4-8 – Small Business Week – POSTPONED, Date TBD
- May 5 – MACC/AU Golf Challenge – POSTPONED, Date TBD
- May 6 – 60 Minute Coffee at Jason’s Deli – POSTPONED, Date TBD
- May 8 – Second Friday Culture Builder & Social Hour – POSTPONED, Date TBD
- May 12 – Small Business Briefcase: Improving Your Cash Flow – POSTPONED, Date TBD
Updates regarding events, resources for your businesses and Chamber operations will be available at montgomerychamber.com.