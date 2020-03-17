Montgomery City Employees to Begin Remote Work

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has begun a remote work policy for city employees. Staff in congested work areas in most city departments will work from home to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Smaller departments that can operate safely in the office will continue to do so.

All essential services, including public safety and sanitation, will be on a regular schedule.

“The top priority of any government is protecting the health and safety of its residents,” Mayor Reed said in an emailed statement. “Restricting access to our buildings and asking staff to work from home are extensions of the proactive steps we’re taking to combat Coronavirus and minimize COVID-19 health risks in Montgomery.”

“Our cabinet heads are working diligently to ensure City services are disrupted as little as possible; however, the global pandemic mandates we take unprecedented preventive steps. We stress our gratitude and appreciation for Montgomery’s team on the front lines – those working in our Public Safety, EMA and Sanitation divisions who are essential to maintain continuity of operations. They will not be affected by this policy and will continue working to keep our neighborhoods clean, safe and healthy.”

The remote work policy begins Wednesday and will be effective through at least March 31, during which time Mayor Reed and his administration will review the ongoing circumstances.

Employees will not see a disruption in their pay.

Following this initial evaluation period, the policy may be amended depending on federal and state health guidelines. Mayor Reed states, “Some staff members may be re-assigned to different areas to ensure our city continues to operate productively and efficiently.”

The city has closed public access to municipal facilities – with the exception of Municipal Court – indefinitely. The Municipal Court remains open and will allow six people in the building at a time, sending them to non-adjacent service windows. Court administrators ask the public to call (334) 625-2776 for further guidance.

The city says it’s maintained a strategy to keep residents informed. This includes its social media properties, website found at www.mgmready.com and Capital City Connection, the City’s government-educational TV programming found on Charter Spectrum channel 181 and WOW! channel 96. CCC can also be viewed live online on the City’s website, https://www.montgomeryal.gov/live/capital-city-connection.

Mayor Reed signed a local state of emergency declaration Saturday (a procedural step to be eligible for possible reimbursement of COVID-19 expenses) and activated the Emergency Operations Center Sunday. Updates and new information on the City of Montgomery’s response will be provided as they occur.

— City of Montgomery