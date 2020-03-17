Montgomery County Offices Closed to Public Until March 31

by Alabama News Network Staff

Effective Wednesday, March 18, Montgomery County Offices will be closed to the public. In an abundance of caution, the Montgomery County Commission voted to close county offices through Tuesday, March 31, to protect both employees and residents. Although offices are physically closed, county services are still readily available.

“We are passionate about what is going on in our county and nation. COVID-19 is very serious and we want the people to know we are taking all necessary steps to keep each and every person in Montgomery County safe,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean.

Montgomery County leaders have been working around the clock to try to determine what is in the best interest for the county as a whole. The COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic is an ever evolving situation. This is a decision the Commission does not take lightly and wishes to ensure the public that services will continue.

“We have been talking to Department Heads and other Constitutional Officers for weeks. We are not an impulsive group, we don’t just jump and make rash decisions. We don’t know what will happen during these next 14 days, but we are trying to do our part to curb the spread of COVID-19 and follow what has been requested by the State and Federal Governments.” Chairman Dean added, “Citizens of Montgomery County can continue business, we are simply conducting services through different avenues other than in-person.”

For a list of how to complete services either through internet, mail or phone, please visit the Coronavirus 2019 page on the county’s website at http://www.mc-ala.org/services/emergency-management-agency/coronavirus-covid-19.