Montgomery County Officials Searching for Fugitive Wanted on Theft Charges

Darniecann Henely is wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department regarding Theft of Property 1st Warrants.

Henley did knowingly exert unauthorized control over a 2011 Toyota Camry with the intent to deprive the owner of it.

If you have any information regarding the location and whereabouts of Henley, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward of up to $5,000.00!