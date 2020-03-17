More Spring Warmth Ahead

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary remains draped across the state tonight. Showers will continue to develop along and out ahead of the boundary. Eventually it will lift northward and place us in an even warmer air mass. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Most spots look to stay dry over the same period. A stronger frontal system heads into the state on Friday. Rain and storms develop and push into the region Friday morning and continue into the afternoon/evening hours. The front will wash out over the deep south but the chance for rain will linger through the weekend into Monday. Rainfall amounts will head toward an inch and possibly a little over that during a four day period starting Friday. Clouds and rain activity will help hold temps down with highs only the 60s over the weekend. Sunshine and 70s will return early next week.