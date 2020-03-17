Public Safety Offices Change Protocol in Response to Coronavirus

by Alabama News Network Staff

By now most people are familiar with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines when it comes to limiting the spread of novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19. Social Distancing, hand washing, and avoiding sick people are at the top of the list.

For public safety workers, public interaction is essential to their job. Now many departments have altered their policies to help slow down and prevent the spread of the virus.

Officers have been supplied with extra gloves, sanitizers and mask so they’re prepared in the case they respond to someone who may possible have the virus. At the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office and County Jail, check points have been set up with questionnaires and thermometers to screen anyone entering the building.

“We’re trying to limit our contact with the public for our protection and their protections as much as possible,” says Lt. Robert Irsik of the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office. “There’s always going to be stuff we have to respond to and deal with in person, but we’re trying to minimize that as much as possible.”

In a statement released Tuesday , Montgomery Police say they have advised officers to self monitor and they will continue to respond to calls, but MPD facilities are closed to the pubic. City and County buildings are also closed to the public as officials scramble to get a hold on the coronavirus.

Fire officials are also following suit in providing more personal protection equipment to first responders.

Officials recommend citizens to do what they need to by telephone or internet until further notice.

To file a police report via telephone , call 334-652-2532.