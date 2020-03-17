Spring-Warmth Continues

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY-THURSDAY: The weather stays unseasonably warm with low to mid 80s expected across South and Central Alabama. The sky will feature more clouds than sun, with some scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm each day, but again the rain won’t be very widespread or heavy and the main area of rain will stay well to north.

FRIDAY: Temperatures remain very warm Friday with highs in the mid 80s, but a cold front will push into the state, setting up a good chance of rain and thunderstorms late Friday and Friday night. For now, a few strong storms may be possible, but for now, this is not a severe weather setup for the state, so we will not mention that threat at this time. We should see some heavier rainfall, but still nothing to cause flooding with rain amounts around 1/2 inch.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The front will drift into South Alabama and stall over the weekend, again separating cooler air to the north, with warmer weather to the south. For Saturday, expect a mostly cloudy and cooler day over much of the area, with patchy light rain possible; highs will be in around 70°. Sunday looks cooler with scattered showers continuing with a high in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The overall quiet weather pattern looks to persist rolling into next week, which is good news considering how active the weather can be this time of year. The forecasts looks to feature more clouds than sun with some risk of showers on a daily basis. Temperatures look mild with 60s and 70s expected, and still good news, we see no signals of any really excessive rain or severe thunderstorms and let’s hope it stays that way.

Have a great day!

Ryan