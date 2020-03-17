Tom Brady Leaving the New England Patriots

by Alabama News Network Staff

Legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady used Twitter this morning to announce that he is leaving the NFL team to play somewhere else.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

He did not say which team he might join.

Brady, 42, who has six Super Bowl championships, thanked Patriots fans. He was the face of the team for two decades. He is a four-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time NFL MVP.

