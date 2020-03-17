Tuskegee University Issues Updated Advisory for Students

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee University has issued this updated advisory for its students:

Because of new cases of COVID-19 in Alabama and increasing community transmission of the

coronavirus across the nation and world, Tuskegee University students should not return to campus

following the university’s extended Spring Break on March 22, 2020, as they will continue their

coursework via remote distance learning.

Students may apply for an exception to this policy based on the following:

1. International or other students who do not have alternative accommodations;

2. Students from areas without high-speed internet or other means of receiving remote instruction;

3. Students with exceptional hardships, or academic, employment, clinical or research requirements

that should be the academic deans or respective departments on a case-by-case basis.

Students wishing to apply for an exception will need to complete a Housing Exception

Application and submit on or before Friday, March 20. An immediate decision will be provided.

Otherwise, students will be expected to vacate the residence halls immediately.

Students who are permitted to remain on campus based on exception will have access to essential

services.

For additional information or questions, contact William Samuel or Ayonna Rhodes in the Office of

Housing and Residence Life at tuhousing@tuskegee.edu or (334) 724-4100.