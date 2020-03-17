Tuskegee University Issues Updated Advisory for Students
Tuskegee University has issued this updated advisory for its students:
Because of new cases of COVID-19 in Alabama and increasing community transmission of the
coronavirus across the nation and world, Tuskegee University students should not return to campus
following the university’s extended Spring Break on March 22, 2020, as they will continue their
coursework via remote distance learning.
Students may apply for an exception to this policy based on the following:
1. International or other students who do not have alternative accommodations;
2. Students from areas without high-speed internet or other means of receiving remote instruction;
3. Students with exceptional hardships, or academic, employment, clinical or research requirements
that should be the academic deans or respective departments on a case-by-case basis.
Students wishing to apply for an exception will need to complete a Housing Exception
Application and submit on or before Friday, March 20. An immediate decision will be provided.
Otherwise, students will be expected to vacate the residence halls immediately.
Students who are permitted to remain on campus based on exception will have access to essential
services.
For additional information or questions, contact William Samuel or Ayonna Rhodes in the Office of
Housing and Residence Life at tuhousing@tuskegee.edu or (334) 724-4100.