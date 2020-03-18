Chance for rain increasing late week

by Shane Butler



No need to wait on the official arrival of spring because it’s been feeling like it all week. Temps continue to manage low to mid 80s and we see this trend sticking around through Friday. Occasional showers are possible but most spots remain dry for now. This will change as a frontal boundary moves into the deep south Friday. Rain and storms develop along and ahead of this boundary. The front pushes south of us Saturday and the better chance for rain moves with it. Waves will ride along the front and this will return the better chance of rain back area wide Sunday into Monday. Clouds and rain activity will help hold temps down and highs only manage upper 60s to lower 70s throughout the weekend into Monday. High pressure takes back over and we’re mainly dry and warmer Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.