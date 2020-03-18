City of Greenville Makes Changes Due to Coronavirus
Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon has announced changes to city operations in the wake of the coronavirus. These changes will be effective from March 19-April 6:
No City Council meetings
City Hall will be closed. However, office personnel will be available Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
– Mayor’s Office: (334) 382-7111
– Building Department: (334) 382-2647, extension 224
– Human Resources: (334) 382-2647, extension 249
– Clerk’s Office: (334) 382-2647, extension 254
Nutrition Center: Closed, but at-home meal delivery will be provided.
Police & Fire: Police headquarters and fire stations will be closed to walk-ins and visitors. Operations will continue.
Public Works: Open, but closed to public walk-ins. Office personnel available Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday’s garbage will be collected on Thursday. Put out garbage the night before or by 7 a.m. All other garbage routes will remain the same.
Ritz Theatre – Closed
Sherling Lake – Closed, including playground, trails, fishing and camping.
The Lodge at Sherling Lake – Closed