City of Tallassee Releases Coronavirus Restrictions

The city of Tallassee has released a list of coronavirus-related restrictions.

From March 19-April 10, there will be no public access to city hall. However, phone lines will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If you have questions regarding utilities or need to make a payment, contact Stephanie Hornsby at (334) 283-4298. You can also use the drop box or website: www.tallasseeal.gov

For business licenses or permits, call the Building Department at (334) 283-6571.

For municipal court payments or court dates, call the Office of the Magistrate at (334) 283-5425.

There will be no court on March 20, April 3 or April 10. Cases scheduled for those dates will be continued. New court dates will be mailed.