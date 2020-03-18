Continued Warm and Dry

by Ryan Stinnett

Not much change in the day to day forecast today and tomorrow as an upper-ridge over the Gulf continues to provide quiet and very warm weather for Alabama. Expect a mix of sun and clouds daily, with an isolated shower possible, but nothing heavy or widespread as the main storm track remains to the north of Alabama. Temperatures are warm with mid 80s today, followed by upper 80s tomorrow. To the west of Alabama tomorrow, the SPC has a risk of severe thunderstorms defined for much of Arkansas and adjacent states ahead of an approaching cold front.

FRIDAY: The cold front will push into Alabama on Friday and ahead of the front, temperatures remain very warm highs in the 80s. With the front we are expecting widespread rain and a few storms to move across Alabama. Still, no threat of severe storms in Alabama with this system, but there could be a few strong storms along the way. We should see some heavier rainfall, but no flooding with rain amounts around 1/2 inch for much of the area late Friday and Friday night.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The front will drift into South Alabama and stall over the weekend, again separating cooler air to the north, with warmer weather to the south. For Saturday, expect a mostly cloudy day with some patchy light rain possible; highs will be in the low 70s. On Sunday, the front looks to lift back north, which means more clouds and higher rain chances as scattered to numerous showers are possible. With the clouds and rain, it will remain cool with highs in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The ridge to the south remains in place and therefore the overall weather pattern looks to persist rolling into next week. The forecasts looks to feature more clouds than sun with some risk of showers on a daily basis. Temperatures look mild with 70s and 80s expected, and still good news, we see no signals of any really excessive rain or severe thunderstorms the next 7-10 days.

Have a great day!

Ryan