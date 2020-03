Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy Sports+Outdoors Making Changes

by Alabama News Network Staff

National sports retailers Dick’s Sporting Goods and Academy Sports+Outdoors say they are making changes to cope with the coronavirus.

Dick’s will close all stores at the end of today for two weeks. Stores will reopen on Thursday, April 2. Curbside pickup will be available from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Academy has adjusted its store hours to provide extra time for cleaning. Stores will be open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.