Emergency Measures Announced in Dallas Co. in Response to Coronavirus

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Commission has put emergency measures in place to reduce the risk of contracting — or spreading the novel coronavirus.

Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn says the commission is set to declare a state of emergency in the county — due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The county also plans to allocate $200,000 dollars for PPEs (Personal Protection Equipment) and staff to fight the virus.

Nunn says access to the courthouse will be limited to essential business only for the next 60 days.

He says people will be screened at the entrance of the courthouse before they’re allowed in.

“This coronavirus is bigger than ourselves. It’s bigger than you or I. So, we must take precaution. But we don’t want to freak out,” said Nunn. “But we are going to take precaution to protect citizens within Dallas County.”

Nunn says any new information and announcements will be posted on the county’s website.