Hyundai Manufacturing Closes Factory After Worker Tests Positive for Coronavirus

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama has confirmed a case of COVID-19 among its workforce. The individual who tested positive is not currently on site at HMMA. HMMA has notified the Alabama Department of Public Health of this case. Other workers have been informed of the situation.

HMMA is suspending production in all areas, for all shifts, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18.

HMMA has already deployed additional sanitation measures across the entire facility and will now follow ADPH’s protocols for disinfecting the affected work area. HMMA will confer with ADPH and the CDC to determine if additional measures should be taken.

Officials say the health and well-being of team members is a top priority for the company. Once HMMA’s environment, health, and safety team has determined that the affected area has been sufficiently sanitized and production is safe to resume, team members will be informed.

More details will be shared as the situation develops.

Any HMMA team member who is having symptoms or thinks they may have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 should contact the Alabama Department of Public Health at 1-888-264-2256.