Man Wanted in Autauga Co. for Rape, Sexual Abuse of Child Under 12 May Be in Dothan

by Alabama News Network Staff

Allen Dale Stromberg is wanted by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a Rape and Sexual Abuse investigation.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reports that Stromberg raped and sexually abused a 13-year-old female juvenile and is now currently on the run. Warrants have been signed against Stromberg for Rape 1st Degree and Sexual Abuse of a child less than 12 years of age on behalf of the victim.

Stromberg holds an Alabama CDL driver license and may be seeking employment as a truck driver of heavy equipment operator. Stromberg may be in the Dothan area.

If you have any information regarding the location of Allen Dale Stromberg, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

You may also use CrimeStoppers 800 number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward of up to $5,000!