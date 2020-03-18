Maxwell-Gunter to Close Some of its Gates

by Alabama News Network Staff

Maxwell-Gunter has announced it will close some of its gates starting March 20 until further notice.

The Maxwell Boulevard gate will remain open to all traffic, to include commercial vehicles.

Maxwell’s Day Street and Kelly Street gates will close.

The Congressman Dickinson Gate (main gate) at Gunter Annex will remain open to all traffic, to include commercial vehicles.

The Dalraida Street Gate at Gunter will close.

The base says the “closures are meant to help mitigate interaction between base visitors and security forces members who would otherwise be manning the gates,” in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.