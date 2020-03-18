Prices at Pump Plummeting in Montgomery Area, Nationally

by Jalea Brooks

Fewer people behind the wheel has driven gas prices well below $2.00 a gallon at some gas stations in Montgomery; as thousands of kids are out of school,

many working from home, and Spring break plans for a lot of families are canceled.

The uncertainty of the pandemic is being felt across the globe . “The situation that we have with coronavirus now is affecting demand not just here in the U.S. but around the world and demand has dropped significantly” explained Clay Ingram, a spokesperson with AAA.

In Montgomery, Alabama News Network found some of the lowest prices at Costco and Sam’s Club. GasBuddy.com shows many River Region gas stations trending well under the state average of 1.97 a gallon, reporting stations offering $1.65 a gallon in Wetumpka, and $1.68 in Selma, Wednesday.

“I’ve had some reports selling as low as $1.59 a gallon and that was a couple days ago, we might see prices lower than that” Ingram added.

Wednesday’s national gas price average was $2.21 according to AAA, down 12 cents in the last week, and 33 cents lower than this time last year.

Even with prices at the pump making a plummet across the country, Ingram says now’s the time to shop around. “We need to reward these stations that are making an effort to keep prices as low as they can rather than reward the stations that are keeping the prices higher” he said.

A year ago today, the average price for a gallon of gas in Alabama was $2.31 a gallon. Wednesday, GasBuddy reported the lowest in the state was in Fort McClellan, Alabama AT $1.47 a gallon.