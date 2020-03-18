Sanders’ campaign says he’s reassessing, not dropping out

by Alabama News Network Staff

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says he’s reassessing his campaign, and that’s raising questions about whether he’ll drop out after losing three more states and falling prohibitively behind former Vice President Joe Biden in the race.

Biden just won in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, and he’s built a delegate lead likely too large for Sanders to erase.

Sanders’ campaign manager says in statement that Sanders “is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.” But a campaign spokesman later denied reports that Sanders was dropping out of the race immediately.

