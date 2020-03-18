Target to Reduce Store Hours, Create Dedicated Shopping Hour for Vulnerable

by Alabama News Network Staff

To allow employees additional time for cleaning and restocking, Target announced Tuesday that the retail giant will reduce its store hours temporarily.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, all Target stores will close by 9PM local time daily. All stores will continue to open at their regularly scheduled times.

In addition, the retailer announced that it will introduce a dedicated shopping hour, the first hour, every Wednesday morning for vulnerable guests – including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns. Target is encouraging other guests to plan their shopping trips around this time frame.

Target Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell said the retailer will continue to maintain limits on select products.

You can read more about the changes here.