ASU Postpones Spring Graduation Ceremony in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

In accordance with the latest reports and guidelines from the federal government and health organizations, the University is postponing its spring graduation ceremony, which was scheduled for May 1.

The University will continue to monitor all situations related to COVID-19 and inform its graduates of any future plans.

“Alabama State University views its Commencement Convocation as one of the most important celebrations of the year,” said Dr. Carl Pettis, vice president for Academic Affairs and provost. It is a time to celebrate academic excellence and the monumental accomplishments of our students. Out of an abundance of caution, ASU has made the decision to postpone the Spring Commencement Convocation until further notice. We are continuing to monitor the global pandemic and we will provide updates as they are available regarding our plans,” Pettis added.