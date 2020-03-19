Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Warns of Coronavirus Scams

by Alabama News Network Staff

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is warning its customers about national Coronavirus scams.

These are tips that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama has provided to us:

Scam Warning Signs:

Door to door solicitation for any testing and prescribing for COVID -19; ( tell individual(s) you are not interested , and you will contact your physician).

Phone calls asking for health insurance contract information for free testing and services; (hang up immediately).

Outreach from unfamiliar healthcare workers offering to send you a home test kit.

False advertisements for vaccinations or medications to treat the disease.

Unexplained or unauthorized laboratory tests or prescriptions appearing on your Blue Cross Explanation of Benefits statement.

Advertisements offering health products that are ineffective against COVID-19 such as herbal teas, supplements, oils or ointments.

Spear phishing emails referencing COVID-19 which contain malware.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama says if you suspect healthcare fraud, please report it to AlabamaBlue.com/fraud or call its fraud hotline at (800) 824-4391.

— Information from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama