Butler County Declares State of Emergency, Closing All Offices to the Public Until April 6

by Alabama News Network Staff

Butler County Commissioners have approved a resolution to declare a State of Emergency. The Courthouse and other County offices will be closed to the General Public starting Friday, March 20, at 4:00pm till Monday April 6.

The general public can still call, email, fax, or mail to the courthouse and other county offices.

Phone numbers:

334-382-3521 Circuit Clerk

334-382-3512 Probate Office

334-382-6521 Sheriff Office