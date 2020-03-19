Butler County Declares State of Emergency, Closing All Offices to the Public Until April 6
Butler County Commissioners have approved a resolution to declare a State of Emergency. The Courthouse and other County offices will be closed to the General Public starting Friday, March 20, at 4:00pm till Monday April 6.
The general public can still call, email, fax, or mail to the courthouse and other county offices.
Phone numbers:
334-382-3521 Circuit Clerk
334-382-3512 Probate Office
334-382-6521 Sheriff Office
More numbers can be found here.