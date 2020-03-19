Coronavirus Effects on Census 2020

by Alabama News Network Staff

Despite the coronavirus the 2020 census is in full swing.

Gov. Ivey encouraged all Alabamians to participate during the official kick-off on March 13.

Copies have already been sent in the mail but for the first time in history, you can now participate online.

Candy Capel, the Census Manager in Montgomery says nothing has changed due to the coronavirus but they will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Capel says the only thing it may affect is door-to-door visits from census workers.

Alabama’s Census count will help determine the state’s share of federal aid, and those federal dollars are crucial to the economic health of Alabama.

The Census is now live online at my2020Census.gov.

Additional information on Census 2020, Alabama-specific statistic, local community resources and Alabama Counts! campaign assets can be found at census.Alabama.Gov.