Coronavirus Pandemic Impacting Communities Large and Small

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Coronavirus pandemic knows no borders or boundaries. It’s impacting the lives of people in big cities like Montgomery — as well as small towns like Camden.

The impact of COVID-19 can be felt — in every aspect of life. Even in small rural towns.

Camden Mayor Philip Creswell says people are following the guidelines set forth by health officials. But they’re still concerned.

“Everything’s a concern at this point. We don’t know enough about this virus to know exactly which direction to go,” said Creswell.

“We’re following the health department guidelines at this point.”

Brian Pernell has a car detailing business in the city.

“We’re just trying to take all the precautions out there. We’re listening to the information that’s given to us and just trying to take heed of it and stay safe. We’re washing our hands more frequently now. Try to avoid any contact with individuals as much as possible,” he said.

Pernell said there’s been an up-tick in his business — since the coronavirus hit the state.

“I definitely have been seeing an increase in mainly interior detailing. I offer my customers a steam cleaning process and that steam cleaning process kills a lot of bacteria and germs.”

Pernell says a persistent myth — that black people can’t get the virus — is a danger to the black community.

“That’s like that fake news. I don’t think a virus see any race, color or creed,” he said.

“I’m listening to what the scientists and the health department is telling me and I’m just trying to stay aware of what’s going on that way. Cause this a serious matter.”